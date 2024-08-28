Marko raises Ricciardo DOUBTS after discussion on F1 future

Helmut Marko has raised doubts over Daniel Ricciardo's' Formula 1 future after recent discussions about Red Bull's 2025 line-up.

The Australian is yet to secure a seat on the grid for next season, with his F1 future potentially under threat.

Ricciardo has been criticised for his poor performances this year, after being largely outshone by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda who has consistently achieved points for VCARB.

The team have confirmed Tsunoda for next season, however, Ricciardo remains in competition for the final seat, with the likes of Liam Lawson waiting in the wings.

Daniel Ricciardo has failed to recover lost form this season

Liam Lawson is eager for a full-time F1 seat

Will Red Bull choose Liam Lawson or Daniel Ricciardo for 2025?

The 22-year-old replaced Ricciardo for five races last season when the Australian was unable to compete due to a broken hand.

Lawson has since been seeking a full-time drive and has stated that he will look elsewhere if Red Bull fails to provide him with one.

Team chief Helmut Marko has since asserted that Lawson will be in a Formula 1 car next year, implying he would replace either Ricciardo or Sergio Perez.

In a discussion on Ricciardo's F1 future with Sky Germany, Marko continued to raise doubts over where the Aussie will call home in 2025.

Helmut Marko continues to raise doubts over Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future

When asked if Marko’s original statement regarding Lawson meant that either Ricciardo or Perez would be without a seat, the chief remained evasive, avoiding giving a straight answer, thus raising doubts over where they will be in 2025.

“Let’s put it differently: if Lawson is not in a Formula 1 car next year, we would lose him, meaning he would be free," Marko explained.

"So, we have to ensure he is in a Formula 1 car."

When further grilled that the statement about Lawson was surprising, Marko remained cryptic.

“I don’t believe that. Maybe there were some people who were surprised, but I won’t name names,” he added.

