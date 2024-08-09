Red Bull set Lawson DEADLINE over F1 future

close global

A chief Red Bull figure has revealed that the team have set a deadline regarding Liam Lawson’s F1 future.

The Red Bull reserve driver made his F1 debut during the 2023 season, where he stood in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri (VCARB).

Lawson completed five races with the team, where he impressed at the Singapore Grand Prix enjoying a points finish.

Despite making the most of his opportunity in F1, Lawson is still waiting for a full time opportunity in the sport.

Will we see Liam Lawson on the F1 grid?
Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future remains uncertain

Will Liam Lawson replace Daniel Ricciardo?

Current RB driver, Daniel Ricciardo, has been criticised for his poor performances at the start of the 2024 season leading to speculation that he could be replaced.

RB CEO, Peter Bayer, revealed that they had not decided on whether the Australian would be replaced, and are expected to make a decision after the summer break.

He further confirmed that Yuki Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Lawson would take part in a test shootout that may determine who Red Bull bosses consider for their 2025 line-up alongside the Japanese driver.

In his recent column for Speedweek, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko further confirmed that the team would make an announcement about Lawson’s F1 future after the summer break.

“We will announce what happens next with Liam Lawson in September,” Marko wrote.

“It has been planned for some time that he would be able to gain more Formula 1 experience in Imola.

Helmut Marko reveals Liam Lawson's F1 future will be decided in September

“Even though the competition would like to use him on loan, he is not available for that.

“Our Formula 2 driver Isack Hadjar took his fourth victory in the highest Formula racing class in Spa.

“He clearly has the potential for Formula 1. We'll see how things develop, but he will certainly take on some role.

“It could be that he will spend a year as a test and simulator driver, like Lawson.”

Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo F1 Headlines AlphaTauri Verstappen Liam Lawson
