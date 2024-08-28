close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Last time out in Zandvoort, Lando Norris fought back against home favourite Max Verstappen on his way to securing a dominant win over the Dutchman, leading by 22.896s come the chequered flag.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

READ MORE: Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement

This marked the Briton's second career win following his success Miami earlier this season, while Verstappen's winless streak now stands at five races.

Now heading into Monza, Norris will be looking to capitalise on his recent momentum and chip away at Verstappen's lead in the championship.

But how will the weather play out?

Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, August 30: FP1 and FP2

The weekend kicks off with a sunny day, with temperatures reaching a high of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 24 degrees.

Despite the heat, there's a slight chance of showers during both practice sessions, with a 10 per cent probability forecast for each.

Humidity is expected to be relatively high, reaching up to 40 per cent.

READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does practice work?

Saturday, August 31: FP3 and Qualifying

The warm conditions persist on Saturday, with high temperatures remaining around 33 degrees and lows dropping to 24 degrees.

The final practice session could be disrupted by rain, with a 10 per cent chance of showers. This precipitation could also carry over into the qualifying session later in the afternoon.

READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does qualifying work?

Sunday, September 1: Race

Race day is expected to mirror the weather of previous days, with a slight chance of rain, around 10 per cent, hanging over the 3pm local start time.

Humidity levels will be around 40 per cent, and temperatures will reach a high of 32 degrees.

However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating you daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.

READ MORE: Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Williams Miami Monza
Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1

  • Today 10:57
Ricciardo given huge boost as date outlined for Red Bull promotion
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo given huge boost as date outlined for Red Bull promotion

  • August 26, 2024 21:57
  • 7

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

  • 23 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Legends

Hamilton chasing INCREDIBLE Schumacher record at Italian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes

Verstappen's Mercedes talks indicates TROUBLE for F1 star

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Driver Transfers

Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance

  • Today 11:57
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1

  • Today 10:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2024

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x