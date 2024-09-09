Hamilton joins sporting SUPERSTAR at major event

Lewis Hamilton has been spotted alongside one of the world's biggest sporting stars at an event in New York.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion was enjoying some down time in the Big Apple before heading to Baku for next weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It will be the last time Hamilton races on the street circuit for Mercedes, with the 39-year-old set to join Ferrari next season.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2024

The Brit will team up with Charles Leclerc next season

Hamilton spotted with Olympic hero

Now with just eight races remaining in 2024, the Brit is determined to build on a recent upturn in form to ensure he ends his time at the Brackley-based outfit on a high.

Having endured a poor start to the campaign, Hamilton has become one of the grid's most in-form drivers after securing victories at Silverstone and Spa - albeit controversially - ahead of the summer break.

Despite sitting a long way off Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers' championship, Hamilton will be hoping to build confidence and momentum ahead of his upcoming move as he aims to mount a fresh title challenge with the Scuderia next year.

And in his ongoing pursuit of perfection, it would seem Hamilton is eager to draw inspiration from athletes at the pinnacle of their respective sports.

Hamilton has won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes

The 105-time race winner was a keen spectator at Flushing Meadows on Saturday evening as he watched Aryna Sabalenka triumph over home favourite Jessica Pegula to clinch the US Open Women's Singles title.

While most of the attention was firmly focused on the tennis, Hamilton's appearance didn't go unnoticed.

Joined by Olympic 100m winner Noah Lyles in the stands, the pair's reactions to the on-court action provided some added entertainment for those watching in the stadium and across the world.

The fastest man in the world. 🏃‍♂️‍➡️



With the fastest man in the world. 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/EgQdzrpkf2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

It's not the first time this year that the legendary racer has been spotted at a major sporting event, with the former McLaren star seen supporting one of his close friends at the Paris Olympic Games in the summer.

