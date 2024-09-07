Hamilton in EMOTIONAL outpour as F1 star 'hit' by reality of Mercedes exit

close global

Lewis Hamilton has shared his emotional reaction on social media after being hit the stark reality that he had competed in his last ever European Formula 1 race with Mercedes.

As the chequered flag was waved in Monza, F1 drivers bid goodbye to their final event in Europe for 2024.

The sport now heads to Asia, North America, South America and the Middle East as it hurtles towards this season's finale in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Lewis Hamilton competed at Monza for the final time as a Mercedes star
The seven-time champion will drive for Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton emotional ahead of Mercedes F1 exit

There are many plot lines to keep fans entertained this year, not least the nail-biting fight for the constructors' championship and Max Verstappen's bid to claim his fourth successive drivers' title.

Although Hamilton is not in a title fight this year, the F1 legend is dominating headlines as he completes his swan song with Mercedes after more than a decade with the Silver Arrows.

Reflecting upon the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton was hit with the realisation that it was the last time he would represent Mercedes in Europe, ahead of his move to Ferrari next year.

Charles Leclerc claimed victory for Ferrari in Monza

"Leaving Monza, it hit me that it was the last European race this year," he wrote on his Instagram story. "The last time I’ll be in my room in engineering that’s been my home for 12 years.

"This is such a unique time in my life, one that continues to bring out a lot of emotions. What I feel the most is pride and gratitude.

"The memories will last forever, as will the memories I make next year."

Charles Leclerc's victory and the epic scenes that followed would have no doubt inspired Hamilton to try and replicate the result next year.

Silverstone still might be Hamilton's home race, but as a Ferrari star, Monza will be a very different experience for the seven-time world champion in 2025.

