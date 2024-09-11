Star driver REPLACED by team in brutal mid-season switch
A star driver has been left heartbroken after being replaced by their team midway through the season.
F1 has already seen one major driver swap mid-season, with Logan Sargeant being axed from Williams following a disastrous crash at the Dutch GP.
The American star has since been replaced by Williams Academy driver Franco Colapinto, who was promoted from Formula 2.
Colapinto will remain at the team for the remainder of the season but will eventually make way for Carlos Sainz to join the team in 2025.
Zak O’Sullivan makes shock F2 exit
An additional Williams star has received a severe blow to their racing career, with F2 star Zak O’Sullivan revealing he has had to step down from the sport due to funding issues.
“Firstly, I want to thank ART GP and Williams Racing for all of the support they have given me,” O’Sullivan wrote
“This year we have had some incredible moments, multiple wins and a big highlight of winning the feature race in Monaco.
“Unfortunately in our sport, there are more factors at play than just the stopwatch. The simple issue comes down to funding, I won’t be able to complete this F2 season with ART GP.
“I’m gutted to not be able to show my talents for the rest of the year, but I want to say thank you to all of my sponsors, Williams Racing and all of the supporters who are alongside me during this journey.
“Your support has been invaluable and I can’t wait to be able to drive for you and with you again soon.”
The 19-year-old has been replaced by fellow Brit Luke Browning, who will step up from Formula 3 after finishing third in this year’s championship.
Browning will join ART from this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix with hopes of securing a full-time drive in the series for next year.
