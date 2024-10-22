close global

F1 News Today: FIA statement reveals Norris penalty mercy as late US GP change CONFIRMED

Formula 1's governing body have admitted that they demonstrated leniency towards Lando Norris during Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

Late US GP change CONFIRMED

A last-minute change has been confirmed following the action-packed finale of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

'Devastated' Hamilton issues heartfelt statement

An 'upset' Lewis Hamilton delivered a heartfelt message following his shock retirement from Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

Kravitz praised by F1 star after cheeky Marko prank

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz has been praised by an F1 star after playing a cheeky prank on Red Bull chief Helmut Marko at the United States Grand Prix.

F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Mexico City

It's raceweek again! Check out the latest forecast from Mexico.

F1 News Today: Verstappen fumes at Red Bull as FIA issue HUGE penalty
F1 News Today: Verstappen fumes at Red Bull as FIA issue HUGE penalty

  • Yesterday 21:27
FIA statement confirms Norris LENIENCY amid Verstappen fight
FIA statement confirms Norris LENIENCY amid Verstappen fight

  • Yesterday 17:56
  • 2

F1 News Today: FIA statement reveals Norris penalty mercy as late US GP change CONFIRMED

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:55
Kravitz praised by F1 star after cheeky Marko prank

  • Yesterday 23:00
Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo replacement APOLOGY

  • Yesterday 21:56
F1 News Today: Verstappen fumes at Red Bull as FIA issue HUGE penalty

  • Yesterday 21:27
Late US GP change CONFIRMED

  • Yesterday 20:54
