F1 News Today: FIA statement reveals Norris penalty mercy as late US GP change CONFIRMED
F1 News Today: FIA statement reveals Norris penalty mercy as late US GP change CONFIRMED
Formula 1's governing body have admitted that they demonstrated leniency towards Lando Norris during Sunday's United States Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Late US GP change CONFIRMED
A last-minute change has been confirmed following the action-packed finale of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
➡️ READ MORE
'Devastated' Hamilton issues heartfelt statement
An 'upset' Lewis Hamilton delivered a heartfelt message following his shock retirement from Sunday's United States Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Kravitz praised by F1 star after cheeky Marko prank
Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz has been praised by an F1 star after playing a cheeky prank on Red Bull chief Helmut Marko at the United States Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Mexico City
It's raceweek again! Check out the latest forecast from Mexico.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Today
F1 News Today: FIA statement reveals Norris penalty mercy as late US GP change CONFIRMED
- 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:55
United States Grand Prix
Kravitz praised by F1 star after cheeky Marko prank
- Yesterday 23:00
Daniel Ricciardo News
Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo replacement APOLOGY
- Yesterday 21:56
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Verstappen fumes at Red Bull as FIA issue HUGE penalty
- Yesterday 21:27
Latest F1 News
Late US GP change CONFIRMED
- Yesterday 20:54
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec