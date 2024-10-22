F1 News Today: FIA statement reveals Norris penalty mercy as late US GP change CONFIRMED

Formula 1's governing body have admitted that they demonstrated leniency towards Lando Norris during Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Late US GP change CONFIRMED

A last-minute change has been confirmed following the action-packed finale of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

➡️ READ MORE

'Devastated' Hamilton issues heartfelt statement

An 'upset' Lewis Hamilton delivered a heartfelt message following his shock retirement from Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Kravitz praised by F1 star after cheeky Marko prank

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz has been praised by an F1 star after playing a cheeky prank on Red Bull chief Helmut Marko at the United States Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Mexico City

It's raceweek again! Check out the latest forecast from Mexico.

➡️ READ MORE

Related