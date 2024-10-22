McLaren dealt US GP blow following FIA verdict
McLaren dealt US GP blow following FIA verdict
McLaren Formula 1 team have been handed a further setback at the hands of the FIA, after a controversial penalty was handed to driver Lando Norris in the closing stages of the United States Grand Prix.
The British star started the race at COTA from pole position, but lost his lead once again on the first lap to the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and both Ferraris.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA statement reveals Norris penalty mercy as late US GP change CONFIRMED
READ MORE: FIA issue HUGE penalty in dramatic US GP aftermath
WATCH: Wolff hints at FIA bias in favour of Red Bull Racing
The 19th round of the 2024 season was littered with debate over the many decisions made by the FIA throughout the weekend, with track limits and the legality of certain machinery in the paddock fresh on everyone's mind.
F1's return to Texas was met with controversy before the cars even made it to the track, after an FIA ruling led Red Bull to make an immediate change to their cars following complaints from within the paddock.
Team principal Christian Horner lashed out at the other teams, namely McLaren, labelling his rivals 'paranoid' over the investigation.
McLaren wing debate takes fresh twist
Last month, the MCL38 came under the scrutiny of the FIA, with the papaya front wing declared legal ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, but the now infamous design of their rear wing struck a chord with rivals Red Bull after footage appeared online of the part flexing during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Whilst McLaren were not instructed to change the wing explicitly by the FIA, they did confirm it would not be used again.
Now however, it has been revealed that the leading constructors are facing further changes after the sport's governing body took action to determine to all teams what they consider to be legal at the US GP.
READ MORE: McLaren boss delighted with FIA investigation as Red Bull innocence questioned
The FIA's single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis revealed that as a result of new guidelines that were sent to teams, several were required to make tweaks for Austin.
"We issued after Singapore some communication about rear wings, saying what we would consider acceptable or not acceptable," Tombazis revealed to Motorsport.com.
"Two or three teams had to make some small tweaks to adjust to that.
"We don't want the amount of opening there to exceed 2mm," he said.
"There's some natural opening, because of the way the wings are mounted and deform and so on, but some teams were deforming more."
Tombazis also admitted that despite the papaya rear wing being deemed as legal, the FIA would have taken action if McLaren hadn't enacted the change, with the papaya outfit being forced to make tweaks before the Austin weekend.
"We specifically gave a warning to them.
"We said, 'Look, we consider that as something you need to change.' If they had ignored us, and they generally don't, then we would have reported them."
READ MORE: FIA announce dramatic F1 points CHANGE in title battle twist
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: McLaren dealt FIA blow as late US GP change CONFIRMED
- 9 minutes ago
Ferrari victory DENIED as F1 champion steals win
- 23 minutes ago
FIA confirm Audi given HUGE financial boost over rival teams
- 1 hour ago
McLaren dealt US GP blow following FIA verdict
- 2 hours ago
Wolff calls for FIA action after 'OUTRAGEOUS' Red Bull decision
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec