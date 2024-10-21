Kravitz praised by F1 star after cheeky Marko prank

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz has been praised by an F1 star after playing a cheeky prank on Red Bull chief Helmut Marko at the United States Grand Prix.

The 81-year-old has been an advisor to the team since 2005, and has overseen the world championship success of F1 legends Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Marko is also known for his brutal assessment of situations and F1 drivers, whether that is speaking to the media or in his own column.

Lando Norris has been a recent target of Marko’s choice words, after the Red Bull boss gave his take on his title fight against Verstappen.

Helmut Marko is an outspoken figure in the F1 paddock

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are in contention for the world drivers' title

Helmut Marko pranked by Ted Kravitz

The British star is typically hard on himself when he has underperformed, and was noticeably critical after sprint qualifying at the US Grand Prix, where he described his lap as ‘shocking’.

Whilst it is unsurprising that Marko backed his own driver in the title fight, the Austrian went even further to target Norris’ mentality in the championship fight.

"We know Norris has some mental weaknesses. I've read about some of the rituals he needs to do to perform well on race day,” Marko said.

However, Marko’s comments led to criticism from McLaren boss Zak Brown who claimed he set mental health awareness back by 10-20 years.

The Red Bull chief was recently seen in the US Grand Prix paddock, on Sky F1’s show Ted’s Qualifying Notebook, where Kravitz spotted Marko taking a picture with a fan, and attempted to photobomb the shot live on air.

Ted Kravitz played a prank on Helmut Marko

After looking at the photo on the fan's phone, Kravitz emerged successful from his endeavour, as he was pictured behind Marko’s shoulder jumping into the air.

Also surveying the scene was Alpine star Pierre Gasly, who remarked on the incident telling Kravitz that he had done a 'good job' in photobombing his former boss.

