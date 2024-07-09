Shocking details revealed in £12 million Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot
Shocking details revealed in £12 million Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot
Further shocking details have emerged regarding the plot to blackmail the family of Formula 1 and Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.
Reports emerged last month that the family of the seven-time world champion were caught up in a blackmail plot, with arrests having been made.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton REPLACEMENT pressure revealed as team in talks over driver RETURN
READ MORE: Ferrari legend QUITS amid F1 rival interest
German reports suggested that two individuals - a father and son - were accused of attempted extortion and were facing up to five years in jail as a result of their actions.
A spokesman for the public prosecutor's office told BILD: "We are investigating a case of blackmail to the detriment of a celebrity and have executed arrest warrants in this case. We cannot provide any further information at this time."
Schumacher blackmailers had photos
Since the above was made public, further details have emerged regarding the shocking plot.
According to Reuters, photos relating to the private life of the Schumacher family were found as part of the investigation.
Sadly, Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering serious injuries during a skiing accident in 2013, with his family maintaining strict privacy regarding his condition ever since.
However, it appears blackmailers were ready to leak information, with the above report stating that prosecutors had explained that the suspects had threatened to publish the photos on the dark web unless they received millions of euros.
BILD report that the figure demanded was €15million (around £12million).
Another arrest made
Since the above update, a further arrest has been made on top of the aforementioned father and son duo.
According to The Telegraph, the investigation into how the duo got the images in the first place has led to a further, third suspect being arrested.
The third man is reportedly said to be a security guard who previously worked for the Schumacher family.
Schumacher holds the joint record for the amount of world championships in F1, as well as having the second most pole positions and second most grand prix victories in F1 history.
READ MORE: Horner reveals why 'the old Daniel' Ricciardo COULD return imminently
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Shocking details revealed in £12 million Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot
- 16 minutes ago
Hamilton's Silverstone win proves F1 has moved past Verstappen problem
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton reveals F1 RETIREMENT thoughts after stunning Silverstone win
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton declares verdict on CONTROVERSIAL topic as fresh Newey twist revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Brad Pitt makes surprise cameo in EMOTIONAL Norris interview
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep