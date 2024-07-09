Shocking details revealed in £12 million Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot

Further shocking details have emerged regarding the plot to blackmail the family of Formula 1 and Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

Reports emerged last month that the family of the seven-time world champion were caught up in a blackmail plot, with arrests having been made.

German reports suggested that two individuals - a father and son - were accused of attempted extortion and were facing up to five years in jail as a result of their actions.

A spokesman for the public prosecutor's office told BILD: "We are investigating a case of blackmail to the detriment of a celebrity and have executed arrest warrants in this case. We cannot provide any further information at this time."

Michael Schumacher had a legendary career in F1

Michael Schumacher won seven drivers' world championships

Schumacher blackmailers had photos

Since the above was made public, further details have emerged regarding the shocking plot.

According to Reuters, photos relating to the private life of the Schumacher family were found as part of the investigation.

Sadly, Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering serious injuries during a skiing accident in 2013, with his family maintaining strict privacy regarding his condition ever since.

However, it appears blackmailers were ready to leak information, with the above report stating that prosecutors had explained that the suspects had threatened to publish the photos on the dark web unless they received millions of euros.

BILD report that the figure demanded was €15million (around £12million).

Michael Schumacher ended his career with Mercedes

Another arrest made

Since the above update, a further arrest has been made on top of the aforementioned father and son duo.

According to The Telegraph, the investigation into how the duo got the images in the first place has led to a further, third suspect being arrested.

The third man is reportedly said to be a security guard who previously worked for the Schumacher family.

Schumacher holds the joint record for the amount of world championships in F1, as well as having the second most pole positions and second most grand prix victories in F1 history.

