Horner fears F1 2024 regulations could END Red Bull dominance

Cal Gaunt

Friday 8 December 2023 19:27

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner envisions a tightening Formula 1 grid in 2024 following the team's extraordinary performance this year.

Max Verstappen's record-breaking campaign, claiming an unprecedented 86 per cent win percentage with 19 victories from 22 events, marked a historic chapter for the team. Red Bull's inaugural one-two finish in the drivers' championship via Verstappen's team-mate, Sergio Perez, further solidified their dominance.

With the team's sole defeat at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Carlos Sainz emerged victorious, Verstappen often found himself unrivalled on race weekends. The introduction of new ground effect regulations in 2022 sparked Red Bull's era of supremacy, seizing every championship since then.

However, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin intermittently challenged Red Bull's reign throughout 2023, signalling a potential convergence in the competitive landscape for the upcoming season.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen took yet more glory in entirely dominant fashion in 2023

Christian Horner says he expects a closer battle in 2024

Christian Horner was asked about the potential signing of Lewis Hamilton at Red Bull

2024 competition expected

In a candid interview on Sky Sports News, Horner faced questions about the temptation to lure talents like Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, or Charles Leclerc to join forces with Verstappen, creating a formidable on-track rivalry.

However, Horner remained resolute, stressing his contentment with the Verstappen-Perez duo. He hinted at the anticipation that the upcoming 2024 season might not offer the same smooth sailing as the remarkable campaign witnessed in 2023.

"The RB19 has been the most successful car in the history of the sport," Horner replied. "So you can imagine, it's a pretty attractive car to have been in.

"I think we've got great drivers. I think what will happen with stable regulations, it's going to get a lot closer. We've got some great teams that we're competing against.

"For sure, with stable regs, 2024 is not going to be like 2023 and we're expecting a lot more competition from McLaren, from Mercedes, from Ferrari and all the drivers competing for them."

