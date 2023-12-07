McLaren star makes startling 'girlfriend' admission

Matthew Hobkinson

Oscar Piastri has revealed that he spends more time with his Formula 1 physio than his girlfriend, such is the intensity of the racing calendar.

If 22 races in 2023 was not enough, 2024 is set to take things to a whole new level.

The calendar for next year features a whopping 24 races, beginning in Bahrain on March 2 and finishing in Abu Dhabi on December 8 – spanning more than nine months of the year.

Although there is a summer break halfway through the season, the teams, drivers and all those involved within the sport face serious pressure during the year.

After 22 races in 2023, the season finished last month in Abu Dhabi

The next few months will offer the likes of Oscar Piastri a chance to spend quality time with loved ones

But it won't be long before the 2024 season starts once again in Bahrain

And so intense is the focus of a driver, that Piastri has revealed that he spends more time with his physio than his girlfriend across an entire season.

Piastri: F1 cuts time with my girlfriend

"We keep [our relationship] private, not secretive like some relationships are but yeah we keep it to ourselves, we try to be out of the spotlight. She’s come to quite a few races this year which has been nice," he told the eff won with DRS podcast.

"I’m not lonely, I’m all good," he added. "We all travel with a physio or a trainer. I think we often joke we see them more than our girlfriends or partners or whatever, which is true!

The Australian is fully focused during an F1 season

"So, I travel with - his name’s Kim, we’ve been together the last three years which has been fun. Yeah my girlfriend Lily - I should probably say her name - has come to a few races which is nice.

"My parents come to some of the races but they still live back in Australia so not the easiest for them to come to all of the races but we spend so much time with the team.

"And also when we come to the races, don’t get me wrong they are a lot of fun, but it is my job and work so I have to be serious. I have taken my friends to some of the races, but I see them for like five minutes."

