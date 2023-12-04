Perez hits out at F1 calendar with drivers and staff 'at the limit'

Shay Rogers

Monday 4 December 2023 21:57

Sergio Perez has raised concerns over the length of the Formula 1 season after personnel struggled to cope with the demands of travel towards the end of the year.

Having experienced five races in six weeks across three different continents, those who work in the sport were pushed to their limits over the final part of the year.

As a result, the paddock was given very little time to recover before heading to the next race, creating an intense and heavy burden.

Perez, who has raced at the top of motorsport for 13 consecutive seasons, has similarly suffered from the relentless calendar and now called for change.

READ MORE: Riccardo COULD replace Perez at Red Bull early in 2024, claims F1 journalist

Sergio Perez believes that the demands of the Formula 1 calendar are too much

Crew members were tired during the final weeks of the season, drivers said

Perez's concerns

"I think this last part of the season has been super-intense with the travelling backwards and forwards," he said. "The amount of races is definitely at the limit, not just for the drivers but also for all the mechanics out there.

"The schedule really has to be more efficient and try to look after everyone in this world a lot more. My main concern is some of my mechanics, really.

"Obviously, it's something that we're going to raise up to try and see what can be done. Probably now is late for next year, but for the year after to really try to maximise it.

"I remember seeing people so exhausted in the last race so I think it's something that we've got to be taking very seriously.

"It's important for the sport, for the drivers to obviously keep having this long careers that we've seen from the staff, from the mechanics, we want them to have very long careers as well."

With 24 races scheduled for next season, the calendar looks set to become even more tiring for those within the wild world of F1.

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals sensational Alonso team-mate talks