McLaren announce new partnership as F1 'priority' unveiled

McLaren have announced a new partnership with three leading organisations that are committed to addressing the impact of climate change, as part of the team’s Climate Contribution Programme.

The programme aims to accelerate the removal of excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and scale climate solutions, as the team targets to achieve net zero by 2040.

In a statement on their official website, McLaren announced their partnership with three organisations which are committed to high-quality projects that address the impact of climate change.

This includes The Great Barrier Reef Foundation, an Australian non-profit focused on scaling solutions that restore and enhance the resilience of coral reefs and ocean habitats.

Climate programme a 'priority' for McLaren

The team have also partnered with Mombak, an organisation based in Brazil working to rebuild the Amazon rainforest by developing high-integrity and large-scale carbon removal projects, reforesting degraded pastureland using native and biodiverse tree species.

UNDO, the third organisation partnering with the Woking side, is a world-leading carbon dioxide removal project specialising in enhanced rock weathering, a nature-enabled technology that permanently removes CO₂ from the atmosphere while enriching soil health.

In the statement, McLaren state that they are committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and that the Climate Contribution Programme was created “to help accelerate our efforts in this space, to leverage our global platform, help raise awareness on the issues and to support organisations taking immediate credible action.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “Sustainability is an absolute business priority for McLaren and we have made some great progress over the last couple of years, including a 22 per cent cut in emissions and a 19 per cent waste reduction in 2022 alone.

“But we need to go further to help us achieve our ambitious goals. So, we are excited to team up with these three organisations to remove emissions from the atmosphere, raise awareness of the important work they do.

“And in the case of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, apply our specific know how and high-performance expertise to help optimise their processes and drive impact at scale.”

