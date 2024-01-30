Former F1 star claims Red Bull rivals are CLOSER in 2024 title bid

Former Formula 1 driver Marc Gene has said that Ferrari will be 'able to fight more assiduously' with Red Bull in 2024.

The Maranello-based outfit endured a tough 2023 season, winning just one race throughout the year and only claiming nine podiums between their two drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

While Leclerc has recently signed a new long-term deal to stay with Ferrari into the future, there are still question marks surrounding the capability of the team to challenge for world championships in the short term.

Red Bull claimed 21 of the 22 possible race victories last season, breaking multiple records in what has been described by team principal Christian Horner as the 'most successful car in F1 history'.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has vowed to make some dramatic changes to his team's new car, in the hope of taking a step closer to Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc has recently signed a new contract with Ferrari

Fred Vasseur and his two drivers will be hoping to make more of an impression on F1's 2024 season

Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a main race in 2023

Ferrari's 2024 chances

Now, Ferrari's brand ambassador and former test driver Gene seems to have issued some cautious optimism for fans of the Maranello-based team to take into the upcoming 2024 season.

"All we can tell is what the simulator tells us and the feelings of the drivers in the simulator," Gene told Mundo Deportivo.

"We still have to wait to see the car on the track, which will be on February 13 and then the pre-season test in Bahrain."

"The track is the only one that really rules and is the final judge.

“It's true that last year at this point we were no longer completely convinced with the car from what the simulator told us.

"Red Bull had a very important margin last year and they say that this year’s car is much better, so they are obviously the favourites. It’s difficult.

“Fighting with them for the world championship is a bit optimistic to say, but to take one more step forward and be able to fight more assiduously with them, then yes.”

