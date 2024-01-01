Cal Gaunt

Giancarlo Minardi has offered his evaluation of Frederic Vasseur's first year as Ferrari team principal, as the Frenchman braces for his first significant trial in 2024.

Despite the new season being a few months away, Ferrari is already directing its focus to 2024.

Vasseur, who assumed the role from Mattia Binotto in January, is gearing up for his first substantial challenge in guiding the team.

While this year predominantly involved managing the final project initiated by the Italian-Swiss technician, this coming season will mark the first endeavour wholly steered by Vasseur's team.

Frederic Vasseur is facing his biggest test in 2024 according to Minardi

Minardi says 'the good stuff' will come from Ferrari and Frederic Vasseur next season

Vasseur 'found everything done'

Reflecting on Ferrari's new era under Vasseur, Minardi, in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, offered his assessment of the situation.

“What would Ferrari need for the final leap in pursuit of Red Bull? If I knew, I would have already won the lottery,” he said.

“Sitting in an armchair, you watch the race, compare the times, you can make some considerations, but to really know how a team works, you have to live inside it, and sometimes that’s not even enough. So, it’s not the case to give judgments or even advice.”

On Vasseur, he added: “He found everything done. The good stuff comes now.

“Everyone tells me, and Fred himself has said, that major investments have been made in terms of men and manpower, so we’ll see what and how many grafts will come in.”

