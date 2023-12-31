Ferrari ends era after striking deal with major rivals

Cal Gaunt

Ferrari have terminated a longstanding F1 partnership following the establishment of a significant agreement with their rivals.

The Prancing Horse have officially parted ways with non-alcoholic beer brand Estrella Galicia 0.0, marking the end of their sponsorship starting next season.

In January 2023, Ferrari announced a new brewery partnership with Asahi Europe & International, which owns Estrella rivals Peroni.

The collaboration with Estrella began in 2021, coinciding with Carlos Sainz's entry into the Ferrari team. Estrella Galicia not only became a partner of Ferrari but also supported Sainz, commemorating his victories.

These included Sainz's triumphant win in the British Grand Prix in 2022, breaking Red Bull's dominance. In the 2023 season, amidst yet more Red Bull supremacy, Sainz emerged as the sole non-Red Bull driver to claim victory, disrupting the potential of 22 consecutive wins by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Ferrari thanks Estrella

“Three seasons of memories, and a great partnership. Thank you very much," Ferrari wrote on their social media accounts, alongside a video showing Sainz enjoying their beverage after a win.

With this message, Ferrari has bid farewell to Estrella Galicia, whose future may well still remain in Formula 1 in the coming years.

The latest rumours indicate ongoing negotiations between the brewery and Aston Martin, which fields Sainz's fellow F1 Spaniard Fernando Alonso in their driver line-up.

However Aston Martin are currently still in collaboration with Peroni and featuring its non-alcoholic beer sponsor, Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

