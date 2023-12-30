MotoGP legend Rossi rejected move to shock F1 team after Ferrari test

Cal Gaunt

Valentino Rossi has unveiled a surprising chapter in his career, sharing that he was presented with a unique chance to switch gears to Formula 1 while still in his biking pomp.

The nine-time MotoGP world champion said that having won with Yamaha in 2004, he was then asked to make the move to drive four-wheels for Minardi, paving the way for a potential transition to Ferrari in the future.

An enticing permanent offer, made by current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, eventually materialised on the heels of Rossi's impressive outings behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car having also tested the car in 2006.

His remarkable performance not only raised eyebrows but also left a profound impression, signalling that the legendary two-wheel maestro had the skill set required to undertake the extraordinary journey from motorcycles to motorcar racing.

Valentino Rossi was offered to drive for Minardi while still in his MotoGP prime

Rossi eventually rejected the F1 switch to pursue his 'first passion'

Minardi was eventually acquired by Red Bull in 2005

“It was true in the sense that, in 2004 when I won with Yamaha, Stefano Domenicali called me and he said ‘I have to let you test the car’,” Rossi told the Gianluca Gazzoli Podcast.

“We went to Fiorano to test the car. I was pretty fast and I lapped under the minute - 59’1.

“I remember that the mechanics were betting on whether I would lap above or below one minute and, in the end, I won.

“Then after those tests I went to Mugello. I also did a real test in Valencia. And there I had to choose. If I had said yes I would have raced with Minardi, the B team.

“And then if I had gone fast enough the goal and the path would have been to race with Ferrari. It was all up in the air. That was 2006."

However, the move never occurred with Rossi admitting that he didn't feel "ready to quit racing bikes" at the age of 27, as they were his "first passion". Minardi also ceased to exist by the end of 2005, being acquired by Red Bull to form Toro Rosso.

