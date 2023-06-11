Moto GP legend Valentino Rossi WINS at Le Mans

Dan McCarthy

Valentino Rossi enjoyed a terrific weekend at Le Mans, as he stood on the top step of the podium after winning his class in the Road To Le Mans race on Friday.

The Italian, who won nine titles in a glittering career on two wheels, was having a go at the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe this weekend ahead of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After a disappointing 13th-place finish in class on Thursday, Rossi and co-driver Jerome Policand took the spoils in the second race on Friday, finishing 21st overall in their BMW M4 GT3.

It marked yet another great achievement for Rossi in a stunning motorsport career as 'The Doctor' continues to try his hand at car racing.

Rossi celebrates after chaotic races

Both races were littered with safety cars and incidents with the 44-year-old getting a tough baptism on the French circuit.

Several of Rossi's GT3 class rivals were wiped out in a five-car pile-up on lap one of the first race on Thursday. Yet Rossi and Policand couldn't take advantage and had to settle for 13th in class, with their Team WRT team-mates Tim Whale and Max Hesse taking the win.

Race two was to be much more successful though as they claimed victory in fine fashion, despite being the beneficiaries of a penalty to one of their rivals.

Rossi showed his competitive side in the race after mastering a great overtake of Anders Fjordbach's Porsche to take second place in class.

They would be promoted to first after Ferrari driver Kei Cozzolino was given a 30-second penalty for erratic driving, ensuring victory in Rossi's first race at Le Mans.

