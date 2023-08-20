Leclerc opens up on his DREAM future team-mate

Jenny Craig

Charles Leclerc has recently opened up about his wish to eventually compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours, alongside his brother, Arthur Leclerc.

Both drivers are in the Ferrari family, and it was the prancing horse that took victory in this year’s visit with James Colado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

Arthur Leclerc is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, and is currently competing in FIA Formula 2 with French team DAMS. His season so far has been far from ideal, with multiple instances of bad luck which have dropped him to 14th in the standings.

Despite an unfortunate season so far in F2, Arthur’s junior career has shown a lot of promise.

Earlier in the summer, Charles made an appearance to watch the Le Mans 24h from the circuit.

Speaking with Autosport, he expressed his desire to race the historic track himself, with a special team-mate with him.

“It's definitely something I want to do one day, and with my brother for sure. But I don’t know if this will happen.”

Charles Leclerc's ideal Le Mans 24h team

Antonio Fuoco, Ferrari WEC driver

In his ideal team of three, alongside his brother Arthur, he also named the last piece of the puzzle. Antonio Fuoco was Leclerc’s team-mate at PREMA in 2017, the year that Leclerc took his Formula 2 title.

“There's Antonio [Fuoco] also, he's part of the Ferrari family. He is one of my best friends and we grew up together. He is already training for that day. Let's see if it's possible and if it works out with all of our plans, because we obviously all race in different categories. But maybe one day.”

