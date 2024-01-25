Honda reveals PRIORITIES ahead of F1 2026 entry

Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe has said that there are 'no plans at this time' for Honda to contest the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race, with all of their focus going into Formula 1.

The Japanese car giants are re-entering F1 in 2026, after it was announced back in 2021 that they would be discarded as Red Bull's engine partner.

Heading into the new era of F1 in 2026, Honda will instead produce power units for the ever-improving Aston Martin team, something that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has expressed regret about.

They will power the team in the first few years at least of the sweeping new regulations that are coming into F1, designed to improve racing and minimise the impact that the sport has on the environment.

Honda have most recently been in F1 with the world champion Red Bull Racing team

Honda and Red Bull have enjoyed much success together, including winning the 2021 drivers' world championship

Honda Racing will power the Aston Martin team from 2026

Honda's 2026 F1 entry

Now, Watanabe has revealed the priorities for Honda Racing, with their IndyCar involvement also taking up a lot of their resources.

The last time Honda took any part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race was back in 2013, with the Strakka Racing team.

"I'm not saying it won't happen forever, but it's a matter of priorities," Watanabe told Tokyo Auto Salon via Autosport.

“First of all, we will continue to run IndyCar with the limited manpower we have. In the US, IMSA is in high demand, and our priority is to win there.

“The F1 business will be added to that, and since a few members of the US team will be involved in the F1 project, we will not consider [a Le Mans entry] until things have settled down there.”

READ MORE: US branch to contribute to Aston Martin 2026 power unit