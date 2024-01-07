Verstappen tempted by potential legendary drive

Sam Cook

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed that he would 'definitely like to try' a variety of different motorsport series, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Verstappen cruised to his third successive world championship title in 2023, and has now claimed multiple F1 records across his relatively young career.

The Dutchman revealed recently that his long-term future in the sport may be a little up in the air, stating that he doesn't want to race as long as the likes of Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso.

Now, he has stated a few of his other passions across motorsport, once again pressing his desire to try a number of different series.

Max Verstappen has now won three consecutive F1 world championships

The 24 Hours of LeMans race is one of the most iconic in motorsport

Jos Verstappen has taken part in 24 Hours of LeMans in the past

Verstappen's Le Mans dream

Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen once won the LMP2 class in the 24 hour race of Le Mans back in 2008, and Red Bull's star man may have his eyes on that particular prize too.

"I like watching IndyCar, I have a lot of respect for what they do, but I don't think I would participate," he said in comments relayed by Corriere dello Sport.

"I would definitely like to try a MotoGP, and I like SuperGT.

“I got to try one last year, and it was very nice. Super Formulas are beautiful, and are the fastest cars below Formula 1, but I would definitely like the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I've already been there when my father raced."

