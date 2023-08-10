Honda president reveals MAJOR changes to F1 involvement with Aston Martin link

Joe Ellis

Thursday 10 August 2023 14:57

Honda will approach its latest F1 venture in a totally different way to previous projects, according to Koji Watanabe.

The Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) president revealed that it would be the racing-specific team who take on the mantle when the Japanese manufacturer joins forces with Aston Martin in 2026.

With Red Bull and McLaren in the past decade, Honda has employed a dedicated F1 team for the project and once the company got what it wanted from the sport, that team was disbanded and Honda would withdraw.

It now wants to remain a staple in F1 for a long time which is why HRC, who also look after the company's efforts in MotoGP and other series across the world, will take on the job.

It must be profitable

Aston Martin will abandon Mercedes power for Honda gusto when the 2026 regulations come into effect

“Until now, our activities have been projects, gathering people and money, disbanding when the project was over, and repeating,” Watanabe said on the company's website.

“However, going forward, we (HRC) will be responsible for the racing company’s activities.

“Even in our partnership with the Aston Martin F1 Team, our goal is not only to support the parent company but also to make HRC as close to independent profitability as possible.

“This will lead to our continued F1 activities.”

