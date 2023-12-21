US branch to contribute to Aston Martin 2026 power unit

Tyler Rowlinson

Thursday 21 December 2023 14:57

Honda’s rebranded US motorsport division have announced that they will contribute to the new F1 power unit to be used by Aston Martin in 2026.

It was revealed in May that Aston Martin would become the Japanese manufacturer’s official works partner for 2026, having previously announced their exit from F1 in 2021.

And their American operation, now officially rebranded as of Wednesday to Honda Racing Corporation USA, will be present at circuits in race support roles as they aim to step up their involvement in the company’s global programmes and create closer ties with HRC Japan.

Any R&D contributions from the US side must fall under the FIA’s power unit financial regulations which will come into effect alongside the new spec engines in 2026.

Honda will return to F1 as an engine supplier in 2026

Aston Martin announced the partnership in May this year

HRC US to contribute to 2026 power unit

HRC US president David Salters told Motorsport.com: “The team and I here at HRC US are excited and humbled to embark on this next racing adventure.”

“Honda’s racing heritage is exceptional. I have just come back from Honda’s annual ‘Thanks Day’ activity at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit: Moto GP, F1, Indycar, motocross, Dakar endurance, trials, touring car, Super GT all being demonstrated at the highest level by a paddock full of world champions.

“Only Honda does this. We challenge ourselves and entertain our amazing Honda Racing fans across all pinnacle racing, two and four wheels.

The US division have had great success in motorsport such as Indycar

“Add Honda’s cool car and bike culture, cutting edge technology and superb vehicles to this and you can only feel immensely proud to be joining our companies and amazing people together to make one global racing organization, HRC Honda Racing.

"This really is the power of dreams, moreover we get to race our dreams.”

The organisation, previously known as Honda Performance Development, was founded in 1993 and since then has achieved 15 Indy 500 wins – six being logged as they were the series’ sole supplier – as well as 13 drivers’ championships and 10 manufacturer titles where they faced competition from other suppliers.

