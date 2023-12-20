F1 star turns off-track passion into obscure business venture

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 20 December 2023 13:57

Venturing beyond the racetrack, Valtteri Bottas has accelerated into the world of winemaking.

Teaming up with Australian producer Oliver’s Taranga Vineyards, Bottas unveiled his latest creation, an expression of Shiraz named IHANA, translating to 'wonderful/lovely' in Finnish.

The wine, reflective of Bottas's Finnish heritage, was officially launched during a voyage from Helsinki to Tallinn aboard the Tallink Mystar cruise ship last week.

Valtteri Bottas has launched his own range of red wine

Valtteri Bottas says wine has been a passion of his since the age of 18

Bottas: I had a vision

“The more I learn [about wine], the more interesting it becomes," Bottas told The Drinks Business.

"I always had this vision that I would like to be involved with wine somehow, and not just investing. It’s my passion.

“In Australia, you can get these super full-bodied, straight-in-your-face kind of wines, but this one has a bit more elegance.

"Obviously it’s still young so it will take time for it to fully develop.”

Bottas added that his love affair with wine commenced at the ripe age of 18, blossoming further as he traversed the globe with F1.

Amidst the demands of professional racing, he carved out moments of leisure to explore various wine regions.

As Bottas reflects on his journey, he believes this venture is just the start, teasing the prospect of a forthcoming second edition for his wine.

READ MORE: Bottas reveals SURPRISING retirement plans