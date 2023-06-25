Bottas reveals SURPRISING retirement plans

Shay Rogers

Sunday 25 June 2023 16:57

Valtteri Bottas is one of Formula One's strongest characters, blended with a calm nature and wealth of experience, he makes an incredibly solid driver for any team to have.

A disappointing start to the season has seen him score substantially less points than he had by this time last year, but his experience in car development at Mercedes is going to help bring the team back to the sharp end of the midfield.

Having entered the sport at the tender age of 23 in 2013, the Finn is now one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, and looks set to continue with his career as he approaches his 40s.

F1 used to be "way more dangerous"

Speaking to GiveMeSport about how long he thinks he can continue for, Bottas seems motivated to continue until as late as 2030.

"10 [more] years [in F1] sounds a lot but, like, getting close to 40 I have no problem with that. Because I think it's been shown that you can perform if you take care of yourself and have the fire inside. I'm 33 and have seven years until I'm 40 so why not."

The current era of F1 is seeing drivers look after their bodies and race well into their 30's - an unprecedented task a few decades ago, so what has changed?

"You look at someone like Mika Hakkinen who retired quite early in his 30s. I think maybe back in the old days obviously the sport was way more dangerous as well.

"I think that was probably one of the problems for the drivers in the past who said 'okay enough of this' and you know when you've got family you think about safety but nowadays, the safety has improved a lot."

Bottas' current contract expires at the end of 2024, with Audi set to complete a takeover of his Alfa Romeo team soon. Will there be space for the Finnish driver in the German team, or will he seek a drive elsewhere in the sport?

READ MORE: Nico Rosberg: Sky F1 pundit and former world champion