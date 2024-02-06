Horner Red Bull hearing date set over 'inappropriate behaviour'

Red Bull have scheduled a hearing for complaints of 'inappropriate behaviour' regarding team principal Christian Horner according to reports.

The company said they took the allegations ‘incredibly seriously’ when they surfaced on Monday and an internal investigation into the matter was opened.

Now according to the BBC, the hearing is set to happen on Friday, just six days before the team plan to unveil their 2024 challenger – the RB20, on 15 February from their factory in Milton Keynes.

Horner has been with the team since 2005, amassing six constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles across the near two-decade span.

Christian Horner has been at the heart of the Red Bull project for 19 years

Christian Horner congratulates Lewis Hamilton after the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Horner: I completely deny these claims

A spokesperson for Red Bull told GPFans yesterday: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation. This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Horner has responded to the investigation, telling De Telegraaf that: “I completely deny these claims.”

It’s less than ideal, with on track running for pre-season testing just two weeks away as they attempt to secure a fourth straight drivers’ and third straight constructors’ crown.

Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are aware that the chasing pack is on their toes as they enter their fourth season working together and will be hoping that their new car is just as fast as last year’s all-conquering RB19.

