Red Bull star admits 'RELIEF' after being axed

18-year-old Zak Crawford is relieved to have been dropped by the Red Bull Junior Team after a difficult debut season in Formula 2.

The American driver delivered a 13th place finish in the drivers’ standings during his rookie season, including a sprint race win in Spielberg.

He also managed to pick up four other podiums, and in doing so, impressed Aston Martin enough for them to acquire his services as part of their driver academy for this season.

Crawford will be driving for DAMS during the 2024 campaign, where he believes that he has a good opportunity to impress potential Formula 1 suitors.

Crawford: Relieved of pressure

“It’s quite a weird feeling – I feel like I’ve been doing this a long time, but then you look at my age, compared to most of the guys, I’m probably one of the youngest still in F2,” he told RACER. “So, it’s very weird to look at, because I feel like I’ve had a long career in single-seaters so far.

“And you look at some of the guys there in their lower 20s, and they have a lot more experience than me in single-seaters.

“I feel like I’m in a good position. It’s a bit weird saying I’ve been in Red Bull for four years, and I’ve been dropped and I’m only 18. It is a bit weird to say that, but I do think it’s a good opportunity for myself, relieved of pressure.”

Many drivers have struggled adjusting to F2 machinery in their time, with Mick Schumacher serving as a notable example of someone who grasped the concept of the car in time to win a championship in his second season.

DAMS are an established outfit, and should be able to help the young American develop throughout the year, as he aims to push for a future seat in Formula 1.

