F1 pundit makes 'strangle' claim after Red Bull rookie's helmet struggles

Friday 24 November 2023 12:42 - Updated: 12:43

Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has explained the cause of an unusual incident suffered by Jake Dennis during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Formula E champion, who was given the chance to drive a Red Bull during practice as part of F1 young driver rules, had to come into the pits after complaining that his helmet was loose.

Whilst it was explained during the broadcast that this might be down to the increased speed and pressure on the body caused by driving an F1 car as opposed to a Formula E car, Davidson believes the issue may cause significant discomfort.

"The padding around you has to be so tight to stop it [the helmet] from moving so that it does its job as well as the strap," he said.

"So what happens is because if the padding isn't tight enough, then you rely just on the strap to hold the helmet in place and it strangles you.

"It's basically getting garrotted down the straights as the helmet trying to lift off your head from the low pressure that's created around the cockpit and it's awfully uncomfortable, to the point where you have to come in."

Dennis replaces Verstappen at Red Bull

The 28-year-old Dennis was the most experienced racing driver among 10 rookies to be given an outing at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Having claimed this season's Formula E championship, the Brit will be hoping to drag himself into contention for a full-time seat on the F1 grid, particularly with spots at both AlphaTauri and Red Bull potentially up for grabs at the end of 2024.

Although only managing to finish 16th during FP1, Dennis' debut with the world champions did result in him going a few hundredths of a second faster than Isack Hadjar, the rookie in the other RB19 car.

