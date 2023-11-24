Russell dominates Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice for Mercedes

Jay Winter

Friday 24 November 2023 11:45 - Updated: 11:46

Mercedes star George Russell took control of first practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, dominating the session ahead of rookie Aston Martin's Felipe Drugovich.

AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top three as Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas finished fourth and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll finished fifth.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri placed sixth, ahead of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in seventh and Robert Shwartzman in eighth, while former team-mates Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda rounded off the top 10.

Red Bulls in unfamiliar territory

Understandably, Red Bull's FP1 replacements Isack Hadjar and Jake Dennis struggled to get anywhere near the likes of drivers' championship leaders Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Dennis finished 15th, one place ahead of Hadjar in 16th.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action so far in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast - shock rain showers threatening Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 results - Friday November 24th

1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:26.072

2. Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin): +0.288

3. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +0.361

4. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +0.381

5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.559

6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.593

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.604

8. Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari): +0.631

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.648

10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.653

11. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.670

12. Frederik Vesti (Mercedes): +0.743

13. Jack Doohan (Alpine): +0.793

14. Theo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo): +1.021

15. Pat O'Ward (McLaren): +1.042

16. Jack Dennis (Red Bull): +1.136

17. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull): +1.172

18. Zak O'Sullivan (Williams): +1.388

19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.390

20. Oliver Bearman (Haas): +1.497

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings