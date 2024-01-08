Outgoing F1 boss admits he's too 'extreme' for career change

Cal Gaunt

Franz Tost, the recently retired team principal of Red Bull's AlphaTauri, is to sit down for talks with the team to determine a future collaboration - but a shift into the media is certainly not on his radar.

Despite stepping down from his role at the end of the 2023 season, discussions on January 15 could see Tost becoming a standby consultant, as suggested by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

However, Tost has ruled out a shift to F1 punditry, citing his straightforward and potentially 'extreme' views as incompatible with such roles.

Tost: People couldn't live with the truth

“That’s definitely not my thing,” Tost told F1-Insider.

“I would have to give too many political answers. That is not my strength.

“And many people couldn’t live with the truth. Ralf Schumacher, who does this very well, speaks too clearly for most people.

"I would be even more extreme.”

