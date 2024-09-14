Time ‘runs out' for RB as Ricciardo faced with career reality

Former AlphaTauri F1 boss Franz Tost has highlighted the growing challenge Formula 1 teams face in testing and fine-tuning new upgrades during limited practice sessions, stating that 'time just runs out'.

This issue has added pressure on teams like Visa Cash App RB, formerly known as AlphaTauri, where Daniel Ricciardo’s future hangs in the balance as reserve driver Liam Lawson waits in the wings.

With the team’s recent rebranding for the 2024 season, Ricciardo is feeling the strain as the squad struggles to keep up in the tightly packed-midfield battle.

As Tost pointed out, the lack of adequate time to tweak upgrades has hindered progress, and it’s a reality the Australian may need to contend with as his seat becomes increasingly uncertain for 2025.

Tost: 'Time just runs out'

Speaking to Sky Germany during the Italian Grand Prix, Tost, who spent 17 years leading AlphaTauri before stepping down at the end of 2023, shed light on the key issue plaguing not just the Racing Bulls but other F1 teams as well.

"It's all so closely bunched together now, with differences coming down to just hundredths of a second," Tost explained.

"The problem lies in the development process. They are bringing upgrades, but the fine-tuning needs to be adjusted properly, and that's where they're currently struggling."

Tost emphasised that while new components are being introduced, the lack of testing time during practice is hampering teams’ ability to maximise performance.

"Not just the Racing Bulls, but other teams too," Tost added.

"Why? Because there's very little time for testing or during free practice sessions.

"You have to test the tyres and also do a lot of setup work. Time just runs out, and that's the problem the Racing Bulls and other teams are facing right now."

Is Ricciardo's future under threat?

As Ricciardo continues to drive for the newly rebranded Visa Cash App RB, his seat is far from secure.

Liam Lawson, the team’s reserve driver, delivered impressive performances last season when Ricciardo was sidelined, and the young New Zealander is seen as a strong contender for a full-time seat in the future.

With Tost’s comments highlighting the development struggles, the pressure is mounting on Ricciardo to deliver results.

The Australian must prove he can adapt quickly and consistently with limited practice time a crucial factor as the team works to optimise its upgrades amid the rapid pace of the sport.

As time continues to 'run out' during practice sessions, the team’s ability to fine-tune its upgrades will be critical in the fight for midfield points.

For Ricciardo, every race weekend could be pivotal in determining whether he remains with the team for the long term, or if Lawson will seize the opportunity to replace him in 2025.

