Russell reveals advice from F1 rival led to 'mindset change'

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 28 December 2023 19:57

George Russell has openly embraced a newfound enjoyment for life in Formula 1, citing inspiration from two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

While concluding 2022 on a high note by becoming the third driver to outshine his seven-time world champion team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, over a season, Russell faced tribulations in 2023.

His experienced team-mate dominated the majority of races, resulting in a 15-7 disparity in their head-to-head race results.

The Singapore Grand Prix marked a low point for Russell, culminating in a crash while poised for a promising third-place finish.

Reflecting on his season, the former Williams driver attributes his late-season resurgence to a "small mentality change".

Crashing out of Singapore marked a low point for Russell in 2023

George Russell's performances improved towards the end of the season

Russell: Enjoy the moment

This subtle shift in mindset, inspired by Alonso's wisdom, appears to have injected a renewed vigour into Russell's approach to the sport, signalling a positive evolution in his perspective on Formula 1.

“I think a small mentality change from my side," Russell said, as per Planet F1.

"Homework with my engineers, the things I’m focusing on with the setup of the car, the things I’m not focusing on with the setup of the car, and just probably enjoying life a bit more.

“I listened to a podcast from Fernando where he said that, if he could change one thing in his career, he wished he enjoyed the moment more often when he was younger.

George Russell has credited some advice from Fernando Alonso for his late season recovery

“I think that sort of resonated with me, because, you know, I’m living my dream here. But I’m so dedicated. I feel like a true professional, I look at every single detail, and I give it my everything.

“Sometimes you forget to enjoy it. And to enjoy the moment with the people around you, enjoy the places you’re going to, and smile – not just constantly be this 120 percent serious guy focused on every single detail.

“It doesn’t mean that I’m any less professional now. But it’s just that I’m probably enjoying my life more, my surroundings, the people who I have at home, and my living situation. I’m just in a much happier place. I’m learning new things that I never would have dreamt of doing before. So just, all in all, in a good place.”

