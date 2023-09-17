Russell heartbreak as Mercedes star CRASHES OUT of Singapore Grand Prix in dying moments

Sam Cook

George Russell's late push for victory at the Singapore Grand Prix ended in huge disappointment after the British driver crashed out on the last lap of the race.

Sat in third position, Russell was desperately trying to catch and pass the top two of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

Unfortunately, he pushed too hard and ended up clipping the wall on the entrance to turn 10 before going straight on into the barriers, handing team-mate Lewis Hamilton a podium finish.

Sainz then managed to stave off the threat from Hamilton and Norris to come home and take victory.

It signifies the first race of 2023 that has not been won by either Red Bull car of Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez.

Heartbreak for Russell

George Russell narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the Singapore Grand Prix

Hamilton was able to get onto the podium thanks to Russell's misfortune, and he now sits third in the drivers' championship behind Verstappen and Perez.

In the closing laps, both Russell and Hamilton were chasing down the leaders on a fresh set of medium tyres, and they were much faster than both Sainz and Norris ahead of them.

So, for the team to only secure one podium at a track where they were so fast will no doubt be a bitter pill to swallow for Mercedes.

And for Russell, the hunt for his first points at the Marina Bay Street Circuit extend to 2024.

