Russell ready to eclipse Hamilton and become Mercedes top dog

Sam Cook

Monday 18 December 2023 09:57

Mercedes driver George Russell has said that he wants to be ahead of Lewis Hamilton in 2024, particularly in qualifying.

The pair finished the 2023 season with the only tied qualifying record on the grid, over 22 races.

Hamilton did manage to finish 59 points and five places above Russell in the drivers' standings, as well as claiming six podiums to Russell's two.

This followed their first season together in 2022, when Russell beat his seven-time world champion team-mate and secured the team's only victory of the last two seasons at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

George Russell was the last Mercedes driver to win a Grand Prix, at the Brazilian GP in 2022

Lewis Hamilton's battle with George Russell occasionally spilt over during 2023

Both Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell signed a new deal to stay as team-mates until the end of the 2025 season

Russell looking to topple team-mate

Russell has now stated his desire to rekindle that form, which had him being spoke of as one of the very best drivers in the sport.

“No doubt, it’s been probably the toughest season I’ve ever had psychologically," he told Motorsport Magazine.

"Bouncing back from missed opportunities, missed results, mistakes. I think this is when you push yourself.

“And probably when I sit through my championship years, I probably wasn’t being pushed as much as I’m pushing myself now.

“I’m purposely trying to push myself further and beyond, and I’m not satisfied with just being on par with my team-mate in qualifying or whatever it may be.

“Or [2022 when] we were very even across the whole season. I want to be ahead. And that’s what I’m pushing myself for.”

READ MORE: Hamilton and Russell 'trying to understand' WORRYING Mercedes trend