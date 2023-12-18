Russell ready to eclipse Hamilton and become Mercedes top dog
F1 News
Mercedes driver George Russell has said that he wants to be ahead of Lewis Hamilton in 2024, particularly in qualifying.
The pair finished the 2023 season with the only tied qualifying record on the grid, over 22 races.
Hamilton did manage to finish 59 points and five places above Russell in the drivers' standings, as well as claiming six podiums to Russell's two.
This followed their first season together in 2022, when Russell beat his seven-time world champion team-mate and secured the team's only victory of the last two seasons at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.
Russell looking to topple team-mate
Russell has now stated his desire to rekindle that form, which had him being spoke of as one of the very best drivers in the sport.
“No doubt, it’s been probably the toughest season I’ve ever had psychologically," he told Motorsport Magazine.
"Bouncing back from missed opportunities, missed results, mistakes. I think this is when you push yourself.
“And probably when I sit through my championship years, I probably wasn’t being pushed as much as I’m pushing myself now.
“I’m purposely trying to push myself further and beyond, and I’m not satisfied with just being on par with my team-mate in qualifying or whatever it may be.
“Or [2022 when] we were very even across the whole season. I want to be ahead. And that’s what I’m pushing myself for.”
