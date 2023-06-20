Dan McCarthy

Tuesday 20 June 2023 11:57

George Russell says Lewis Hamilton is the greatest F1 driver of all time, but is convinced he is currently the quicker of the two.

The Norfolk native has been Hamilton's team-mate at Mercedes for just over a year now since making the move from Williams.

It was a switch many were excited about given the immense potential he showed in what was a slow car and last year, he outperformed Hamilton, finishing 35 points ahead of the seven-time world champion.

Nonetheless, he has full respect for Hamilton's achievements and told Sky Sports F1 when taking a lie detector test that he believes him to be the best of all time.

That result was verified by the computer hooked up to Russell with F1 host Simon Lazenby adding: "That was a good one to pass."

When asked if he thinks he is faster than Hamilton, Russell said, "Yes," if that meant right now, which was also confirmed by the computer.

Russell: Hamilton is a good looking dude

In the 15-minute YouTube video, there were plenty of questions asked about Lewis Hamilton with Russell compelled to answer as honestly as possible.

He did show plenty of respect towards his Mercedes colleague, believing deep down he has a good fashion taste despite some previously questionable choices of attire.

Hamilton doing things his way, with fashion icon Donatella Versace and MMA star Conor McGregor

Russell was also asked if felt he was the best-looking driver in F1 and said no which was deemed incorrect by the computer.

He then said he would get into the top five and, when asked who else is in the picture, he mentioned Hamilton, describing him as a "good looking dude", along with Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton himself took the test earlier this season, saying he would definitely win an eighth world title.

