Hamilton named on 2022 most stylish list

F1 News

Lewis Hamilton has been named alongside Rhianna and the late Queen Elizabeth II as one of the 93 most stylish people on the planet.

The seven-time champion may have endured a tough year on the track, ending the year without a pole position or a win for the first time in his F1 career, but his style remained evident across the 22 race weekends.

Hamilton's love of fashion is well known with the Mercedes driver pictured beside catwalks on a number of occasions across the year, the latest being an event with Dior in Egypt.

The Mercedes driver is the only member of the F1 paddock noted in the New York Times' list.

Also ranked among the 93 most stylish people of the year is Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8.

Other faces on the list that have been seen in the F1 paddock include singer Rhianna, Tennis superstar Serena Williams and actor Brad Pitt.

Hamilton has released several collections since 2018 with US designer Tommy Hilfiger.

