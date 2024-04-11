FIA slammed for 'ridiculous' Russell investigation

The investigation into George Russell at the Japanese Grand Prix was branded 'ridiculous' after the Englishman's late drama at Suzuka.

Mercedes star Russell has stood accused of forcing another driver off the track after he tried to overtake Oscar Piastri on the final chicane, with the McLaren sophomore forced into the run-off area following a slight contact.

Russell later moved ahead of Piastri to finish seventh, while both were called to a hearing to assess whether unsporting driving had occurred following the chequered flag.

It was the second time they had been summoned by stewards following an incident in qualifying, but the charges were subsequently dropped.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff thinks it was a mistake to investigate the incident at all.

Russell with fellow Brit Lewis Hamilton in Japan

Russel had a crash in Australia in March

What did Wolff say?

Wolff told Sky Sports Deutschland: "It's completely ridiculous to investigate this. I usually don't agree 100 per cent or not, but at the end of the day there was no contact and no gain in terms of position. So it's crazy!"

Russell had collided with the inside kerb before hitting Piastri, who then took "evasive action rather than risking another collision with perhaps more serious consequences," said the FIA.

Crucially, though, Russell didn't "dive in" at the chicane, was "in control" of his vehicle and was entitled to "racing room."

Russell is now seventh in the overall drivers' standings on 24 points, still a place and 12 points behind Piastri.

