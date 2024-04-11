FIA slammed for 'ridiculous' Russell investigation
FIA slammed for 'ridiculous' Russell investigation
The investigation into George Russell at the Japanese Grand Prix was branded 'ridiculous' after the Englishman's late drama at Suzuka.
Mercedes star Russell has stood accused of forcing another driver off the track after he tried to overtake Oscar Piastri on the final chicane, with the McLaren sophomore forced into the run-off area following a slight contact.
Russell later moved ahead of Piastri to finish seventh, while both were called to a hearing to assess whether unsporting driving had occurred following the chequered flag.
READ MORE: Mercedes star 'DESPERATE' says F1 champion
It was the second time they had been summoned by stewards following an incident in qualifying, but the charges were subsequently dropped.
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff thinks it was a mistake to investigate the incident at all.
What did Wolff say?
Wolff told Sky Sports Deutschland: "It's completely ridiculous to investigate this. I usually don't agree 100 per cent or not, but at the end of the day there was no contact and no gain in terms of position. So it's crazy!"
Russell had collided with the inside kerb before hitting Piastri, who then took "evasive action rather than risking another collision with perhaps more serious consequences," said the FIA.
Crucially, though, Russell didn't "dive in" at the chicane, was "in control" of his vehicle and was entitled to "racing room."
Russell is now seventh in the overall drivers' standings on 24 points, still a place and 12 points behind Piastri.
READ MORE: Mercedes social media post says EVERYTHING about this year's car`
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Andretti in HUGE step toward F1 entry as Red Bull star UNHAPPY with Horner
- 5 minutes ago
Andretti bullish on F1 U-turn on 11th team bid
- 1 hour ago
FIA slammed for 'ridiculous' Russell investigation
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen to make DEBUT in new motorsport series
- 3 hours ago
Horner makes revelation on 'important' Red Bull start
- Today 12:57
Marko hints at STUNNING team sale
- Today 11:57