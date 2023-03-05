Sky Sports just 'proved' Lewis Hamilton will win an eighth title – here's how!

Stuart Hodge

Lewis Hamilton passed a 'lie detector test' as the seven-time world champion promised that he would keep driving until he wins an eighth world title.

Hamilton and Michael Schumacher lead the way with the most world drivers' championships won, with seven apiece – and it appears Hamilton is determined to cement his place atop the rankings.

In a feature during the Sky Sports TV broadcast, the Englishman was asked if he would win a record-breaking eighth title. He gave it a lot of thought, looking at the desk before raising his eyes with a steely determination, and saying: "Yes!"

Good news for any fans who were worried that Hamilton may be discouraged by the Mercedes car's poor performance.

Other gems from the Hamilton 'lie detector'

GPFans has mopped up the key bits from the lie detector

WHAT DOES HAMILTON THINK ABOUT DOING LIE DETECTOR?

"When the concept got brought to me, I thought it was a fun, good idea and I immediately regretted it. My heart rates definitely high already."

HAS HAMILTON LIED TO TOTO WOLFF?

The lie detector suggested Hamilton has never lied to his boss. Hamilton also suggested he could beat the Austrian in an arm wrestle.

DOES HAMILTON WATCH REALITY TV?

Hamilton said he had never watched 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. The lie detector though, disagreed, suggesting he was lying.

DOES HAMILTON HAVE BEST DRESS SENSE IN PADDOCK?

Lewis Hamilton arrives in Bahrain on Thursday

Hamilton said he believes he has the best dress sense in the paddock. There was no hit on the detector.

DOES HAMILTON HATE GOING OUT IN PUBLIC?

Hamilton said he does and also said he does not like the attention.

WILL HAMILTON WATCH F1 WHEN HE RETIRES?

Hamilton said yes. Obviously he will! No hit.

