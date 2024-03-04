F1 pundit sends 'boring' warning to top teams

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has warned that the 2024 season will be ‘boring’ if the ‘top five’ teams are able to pull away from the rest of the grid and take up the ten points-scoring positions.

That is exactly what happened in the opening race of the season in Bahrain, as Max Verstappen cruised to victory after an early battle with Charles Leclerc.

Team-mate Sergio Perez secured maximum points for Red Bull as he came home second, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz locking out the podium.

Leclerc was fourth with a good recovery after some issues with oversteer and lock-ups and George Russell was fifth for Mercedes.

His team-mate Lewis Hamilton struggled in seventh, with the McLaren’s of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri either side of him and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll rounded out the top ten.

Max Verstappen claimed his 55th career victory in the opening race of 2024 in Bahrain

Sergio Perez locked out a Red Bull 1-2

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz completed the podium

Kravitz concerned by 'boring' season

Zhou Guanyu was the closest to scoring points for the ‘bottom five’ teams at Sauber, but he and the rest of the grid behind the top ten finished a lap down, and Kraviytz raised some concern about whether this would be a regular occurrence this season.

Speaking on Ted’s Notebook after the race, the pundit was assessing Aston Martin’s day and warned of a ‘boring’ season if the top five teams were to run away from the rest of the field.

“I guess it’s a good day when both of your cars are in the points, but it is only ninth and tenth,” he said about the Silverstone-based team.

“And are we going to get this throughout the season, where they’re so tightly packed and if everyone is reliable, that we’re going to have two Red Bulls, two Mercedes, two Ferraris, two McLarens and two Aston Martins filling out all of the points-paying positions and everybody else is not going to score a point?

“So, I hope not, because that would be boring. We like a bit of variety in F1, but that was what certainly what happened today; nobody else got a sniff of the points apart from the top five teams.”

