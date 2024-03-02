Hamilton admits Mercedes worry with just ONE Bahrain positive

Lewis Hamilton has suggested that there is only one positive that Mercedes can take away from their performance at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Brit only managed to finish down in seventh, having qualified in ninth, and looked to be in a fight with the likes of McLaren, rather than Ferrari or Red Bull.

His team-mate George Russell finished a couple of spots higher in fifth, but would have liked to be in more of a challenge for a podium finish.

Hamilton has not managed to win a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, and is looking to return his Mercedes team back to winning ways in 2024, before departing for pastures new ahead of 2025.

On the evidence of the season-opening Bahrain GP, it's unlikely that Mercedes will be able to challenge the supreme Max Verstappen and Red Bull in 2024, but it's due to be a very long season.

Lewis Hamilton had been optimistic about his chances in the race, despite a poor qualifying

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Hamilton's stuttering start to 2024

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Hamilton revealed that his lack of performance throughout the weekend was not through lack of trying, having felt rejuvenated on Friday by the prospect of a 'fun' race, despite a poor qualifying result.

He thinks that the reliability of his W15 is something to be positive about after a tough weekend.

"I personally feel great, physically I feel great so winter training has worked," he revealed.

"We probably feel a bit of disappointment within the team, I'm not sure about everyone else. I was definitely hoping that we would be better this weekend than we were, but it was a tough race, it was very close with everybody and degradation is high with the car.

"There is plenty of areas we can improve. We were further back from the Red Bulls than we thought as well.

"I mean the car is reliable," he continued when asked about the positives he'll take away from the race.

"But I think it was a struggle in the car today. The platform, where I was given everything, but there wasn't a lot of performance there compared to some of the others.

"I think if I would have qualified better, I would be a good couple of places ahead because the last stint was good.

"It was about discovery today, I found out a lot of things about the car to improve and I'm sure the team will."

