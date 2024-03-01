F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying times - Ricciardo out in Q2

The first competitive session of the 2024 Formula 1 season should give hope to fans hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's Red Bull dominance, with Max Verstappen outpaced by Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll in Q1 in Bahrain.

Sainz also ran Verstappen fairly close in Q2, but it was Charles Leclerc who topped the timesheets in the second portion of the session.

Last season's competitiveness appears to have - as expected - completely disappeared for Alpine though, their drivers finishing 19th and 20th in the session.

The two Kick Sauber drivers were also eliminated, with the Williams of Logan Sargeant separating the two double-elimination teams.

Pierre Gasly became the first - and far from the last - driver of the season to have a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits, getting his banker lap scrubbed within ten minutes of the session starting.

F1 Qualifying Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2024

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

13. Alex Albon [Williams]

14. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

