Hamilton admits Mercedes 'SACRIFICE' made after Bahrain nightmare

Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Mercedes' improved performance, believing they now have a competitive car despite his ninth-place qualifying result at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows, aiming to reclaim a prominent position in the sport after a period of Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominance, have demonstrated glimpses of significant potential since practice on Thursday.

George Russell showcased the car's speed with P3 on the grid, outperforming Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and the Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Hamilton, though, attributed his lower qualifying position to a personal mistake, specifically a crucial set-up error.

Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Saturday's opening race in Bahrain

Hamilton will start the race from P9 after a disappointing qualifying session

Hamilton: 'I sacrificed more than I hoped to'

Despite the one-lap pace setback, the seven-time world champion expressed hope post-qualifying that his strategic decision will prove beneficial come race day.

"It was not great," he told Sky Sports F1. "But I was genuinely really excited to be here.

"I think George's position and pace really highlights, and is a real testament to the team, how hard everyone has worked over winter. It's amazing to have a car we can fight with.

"It really unites the fire and flame within us drivers. For me, Bono and everyone did a great job, and I struggled in qualifying today.

"Yesterday, was really good. Me and George were on the same setups but he went left and I went right. Right was definitely not good for a single lap but I felt more comfortable with more fuel, so I hope that reflects tomorrow.

"I've definitely sacrificed more than I hoped to and I hope it pays off tomorrow. It's a lot of work to do to get past all those quick cars ahead of me but it will be fun."

