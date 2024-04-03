Mercedes F1 star makes revelation about NEW driver

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari next year, all eyes are on who will partner George Russell at Mercedes - but will the Silver Arrows maintain their driver equality policy?

The breaking news of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for the 2025 season left the Formula 1 driver market in a frenzy.

READ MORE: Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return

With their star driver gone, Mercedes must now decide who will partner George Russell, who recently secured a contract extension until the end of 2025.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has publicly expressed his admiration for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while whispers also point towards established names like two-time world champion Fernando Alonso or Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

But regardless of who ultimately joins the Silver Arrows, Russell expects the team to treat drivers equally when handing out upgrades.

Lewis Hamilton departs Mercedes after the 2024 season

Toto Wolff needs to find a new driver for 2025

READ MORE: Wolff confirms Verstappen NUMBER ONE target for vacant Mercedes seat

Russell: "That's always the way at Mercedes"

Speaking to motorsport.com, Russell shed light on the team's commitment to driver equality, a factor he believes will be crucial moving forward.

"The working relationship with everybody within Mercedes is like nothing has changed whatsoever," he said.

"The team have been so great and given us both equal opportunities. It's always been that from the outset.

George Russell has been Lewis Hamilton's team-mate since 2022

READ MORE: Hamilton has timed his F1 Ferrari switch to perfection

"Whenever upgrades are bringing to the car, it's going to both of us at the same time, whereas other teams it goes to one before the other. And that's always the way at Mercedes."

Russell's confidence in the team extends into the future, regardless of who joins him in the Silver Arrows garage next season.

"They want to give both drivers the best chance of achieving the best result and going into next year," he continued. "No matter who my team-mate is going to be, that will still continue to be the same."

READ MORE: Potential Hamilton replacement CONFIRMED for Mercedes drive

Related