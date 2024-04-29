F1 rival makes stunning Hamilton 'best' claim despite poor form

One of Lewis Hamilton’s main Formula 1 rivals has made a surprising claim about the seven-time champion despite his recent struggles.

Currently languishing in ninth place in the drivers’ championship, Hamilton is yet to finish inside the top six of a grand prix this season.

He’s on his way to Ferrari at the end of the year, but that doesn’t take anything away from the fact that the start to his swansong season at Mercedes has been nothing but a disappointment.

His last victory came in 2021, and ever since he has found himself swallowed up in the midfield – an almost unfathomable situation a few years prior.

Lewis Hamilton has endured his worst start to an F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has struggled at the hands of a poor W15 in 2024

Hamilton's stellar season

Despite this, Hamilton's former arch-rival and team-mate Nico Rosberg has shared his admiration for him, believing that he was still regarded as the best on the grid last season.

Hamilton finished third in the drivers' standings in 2023, claiming six podiums, despite inconsistencies with his W14 seeing team-mate George Russell only down in eighth.

“Just half a year ago, Lewis was maybe still the best on the grid together with Verstappen," Rosberg told Sky Sports.

"Now the beginning of the season has been a little bit more difficult, but surely Lewis can do the same and go into his forties, no problem.”

It’s a mark of confidence from Rosberg who is one of few drivers to have beaten the F1 legend over the course of a full season, when he won the 2016 drivers' championship.

