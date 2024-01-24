Formula 1 have confirmed the release date of the new series from the extremely popular documentary drama Drive to Survive.

The documentary series has been credited with bringing a host of new fans to the sport with its emphasis on the paddock's biggest personalities, and will return to screens on February 23.

The sixth season of the show will focus on the 2023 season, dominated by Max Verstappen, with usual interesting glimpses of behind the scenes features up and down the paddock from teams and drivers.

It will also be the last chance (for now) that viewers get to watch the fan favourite Guenther Steiner rant and rave to the cameras, after his departure from Haas earlier this month.

The season 6 drop will coincide with the last day of pre-season testing for the 2024 campaign, a week before the 24-race calendar kicks off in earnest in Bahrain.

Netflix's Drive to Survive series has been a massive hit

A number of drivers, including Daniel Ricciardo, have had their profiles boosted by Drive to Survive

Drive to Survive producer 'proud' of success

Executive producer James Gay-Rees told F1.com: “Genuinely, we are enormously proud to be a part of it. There’s also a lot of satisfaction at being first with these things, and I think that it kind of does feel like the first main access show – certainly out of the UK anyway – that has had this profound effect.

“We’ve all had the statistics about the changing, younger demographic, and it’s tough out there for anybody, for any big organisation, to hold its ground given the amount of choices that are out there for the consumer.

“Bringing such a big new audience to a sport – which obviously was deserved, it just needed somebody to open it up – is massively satisfying.

“The fact that it wasn’t a fluke, the fact that it’s grown [with every season]… It’s a real honour and we love it. It’s a very difficult show to make, but we love the process, we love the world. Long may it continue!”

