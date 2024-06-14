close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Steiner blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses

Steiner blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses

Steiner blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses

Steiner blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses

Guenther Steiner has delivered a foul-mouthed verdict on the behaviour of some Formula 1 bosses.

The Italian was team principal at Haas between 2016-2023, working alongside the likes of Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg and Mick Schumacher as the American outfit looked to make in impact in the middle order of the grid.

F1 Headlines: Newey 'signs secret deal' with rival as return confirmed for ICONIC F1 team

READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

After finishing bottom of the constructors' championship last season, however, Steiner was relieved of his duties and is currently without a role in the sport.

Guenther Steiner was most recently in charge at Haas
Guenther Steiner has reflected on events at the rain-soaked Canadian Grand Prix

Steiner slams former rivals

The 59-year-old is arguably best-known for his frequent X-rated rants which featured on Netflix series Drive to Survive, and has become one of the most recognisable faces in F1.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Red Flags Podcast, Steiner reflected on events at the recent Canadian Grand Prix, focusing on the methods employed by team bosses to detect rain throughout the incident-packed event.

Show hosts quizzed the former Red Bull technical director on why - despite having billions of dollars and endless resources at their disposal - teams continue to have to rely on staff stretching their hands outside the pit wall to check the weather.

"Because we are f****** stupid," Steiner responded in typically blunt fashion.

"Every time you do the move [putting your hand out], you know what you say on the radio: 'Let's do the stupid move, let's see if it rains or not and show everybody'.

"It's madness, but you still do it."

READ MORE: ICONIC F1 team set for race return after 26-year absence

Related

Formula 1 Haas Nico Hulkenberg Guenther Steiner Kevin Magnussen Mick Schumacher
Hamilton discusses Ferrari colour switch while revealing KEY changes
F1 Legends

Hamilton discusses Ferrari colour switch while revealing KEY changes

  • Yesterday 16:58
Red Bull chief SNUBS Hamilton and Norris with stunning Verstappen claim
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief SNUBS Hamilton and Norris with stunning Verstappen claim

  • June 13, 2024 15:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Schumacher opens up on ‘DRAINING’ F1 exile as Mercedes director reveals ‘BULLYING’ plan - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 59 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Steiner blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move to rival series

  • 3 hours ago
24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans: All F1 drivers who have won the iconic race

  • Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News

Mercedes F1 hopeful could REPLACE Hamilton this season after major FIA change

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x