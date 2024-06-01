Marko delivers sly jibe at F1 rivals as Red Bull domination wanes

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has hit out at F1 rivals as their domination begins to waver in 2024.

The Austrian team have been unbeatable with Max Verstappen, achieving three back-to-back drivers’ and constructors’ world titles.

Despite an imperious start to the 2024 season with one-two’s in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Red Bull’s bulletproof form has started to shatter.

Lando Norris clinched an impressive victory at the Miami Grand Prix, and finished less than a second behind Verstappen in Imola.

Max Verstappen has been unbeatable for the past two seasons

Lando Norris celebrated a spectacular win in Miami

Is Max Verstappen’s dominance over?

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc clinched an iconic victory in Monaco last weekend, with Verstappen only managing sixth.

Whilst Red Bull could return to their dominant ways in Canada, it cannot be denied that their rivals have begun to catch up to them.

Convergence is expected after new regulations have been around for a while, as teams have more experience with the rules to help close the field.

McLaren and Norris have eaten away at Red Bull’s lead over the past few races, going from 13 seconds behind Verstappen in China to less than a second in Imola.

The reason for Red Bull’s decline in performance could be track specific with Red Bull struggling around Monaco with the bumps and kerbs.

However, Red Bull director Helmut Marko has taken a swipe at Red Bull’s competitors for their recent convergence accusing them off ‘copying’.

Helmut Marko discusses improvement of F1 rivals

"We are now in our third year with the current regulations, and people copy. Some copy better, and you can see the result now at McLaren. Ferrari has also constantly developed further. [After Marshall's move] the first fruits are there," Marko said to oe24.

"Our two drivers came to Monte Carlo enthusiastically and said that the car handled the kerbs really well. But as soon as they were in the car, they said: undrivable!"

