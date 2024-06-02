Marko details 'unacceptable' Ricciardo incident after major Monaco drama

Helmut Marko has provided his perspective on an incident at the Monaco Grand Prix by recalling similar scenarios.

The first lap of the Monaco GP saw a series of dramatic crashes that instantly brought out a red flag.

READ MORE: F1 Headlines: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in Monaco as title winner axed by F1 team

READ MORE: Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges

Attempting an overtake up the hill following Turn 1, Kevin Magnussen crashed into the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, wiping out Nico Hulkenberg’s car also.

Fortunately, all three drivers were safe, however Perez’s car was completely destroyed with damages costing in the millions.

Sergio Perez and both Haas' drivers were involved in a lap one incident in Monaco

Repairs to Perez's car is revealed to be in the millions

Monaco provides team-mate chaos

Another incident occurred between the two Alpine’s at Portier, with Esteban Ocon launching himself into the rear of Pierre Gasly’s car.

The collision sent Ocon into the air, and ended his race, whereas Gasly managed to carry on to achieve P10 and points for the team.

Alpine boss Bruno Famin was reportedly unhappy with the incident, and Ocon will have to serve a five-place grid penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix.

In response to the incident, Helmut Marko compared the incident to team-mate clashes at Red Bull in his column for Speedweek.

“Another accident on the first lap that caused discussion was the crash between the two Alpine teammates Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Hamilton dealt new Ferrari blow amid F1 record low

Marko reveals his take on the Alpine Monaco incident

“We had this happen twice at Red Bull Racing, when teammates got in each other’s way, once in 2018 with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen in Baku, and once with Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel in 2010 in Turkey.

“In both cases, we called both drivers into the company and discussed it openly with them and made it clear to them that such collisions with teammates are simply not acceptable.

“Ricciardo left us at the end of the season and with Webber there were no more such incidents; they accepted that it was not acceptable.”

“The problem with Alpine, however, is that it was not the first time, and I think that makes things even more difficult,” Marko added.

READ MORE: Angela Cullen defiant over 'standing alone' following heartbreak

Related