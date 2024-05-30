F1 team makes BIG decision amid rumours star driver could be replaced

close global

A huge decision has been made concerning the immediate future of one of Formula 1's top drivers following an incident at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The showpiece race in the principality was won by home favourite Charles Leclerc, who was largely untroubled as he converted his pole into a maiden victory at the iconic circuit.

Instead, most of the drama involved those at the rear of the grid, with a huge crash at Turn 1 involving Red Bull star Sergio Perez and Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg resulting in the red flag being waved on the opening lap.

Moments after that collision, Esteban Ocon attempted to overtake Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly, but the French pair made contact, resulting in the former being ruled out of the race.

Esteban Ocon has been criticised by Alpine boss Bruno Famin
Pierre Gasly has been Ocon's team-mate since 2023

Tensions growing between French duo

It's not the first time Ocon has experienced problems with a team-mate, with former Alpine partner Fernando Alonso previously criticising his behaviour, while the Evreux-born driver also sparred with Perez during their time together at Force India.

Ocon was handed a grid penalty for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix after stewards found the 27-year-old to be at fault for causing the collision.

The one-time race winner accepted responsibility for what transpired on social media, but team boss Bruno Famin was furious following the clash, and even hinted that the driver could be dropped in favour of the team's young Australian reserve driver Jack Doohan.

However, according to Motorsport-total.com, that option is no longer being considered, with the implementation of a 'non-aggression' pact between the drivers a more likely prospect.

The report reads: "We, on the other hand, believe that both drivers will be given a hard rap after the frequent disputes and that a non-aggression pact will be declared - similar to what Ocon experienced with Sergio Perez at Force India."

